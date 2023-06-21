Super Rugby Pacific final sold out

[Source: Chiefs/Twitter]

Tickets for the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific final have been sold out.

This has been announced by the Chiefs Rugby Club ahead of Saturday’s grand final at FMG Stadium in Waikato.

The premier rugby event which will see the Chiefs take on defending champions, Crusaders has attracted rugby fanatics from across New Zealand vying to see the result of this epic showdown.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Simon Graafhuis says watching the ticket sales climb so quickly has sent a buzz throughout the Chiefs region and they are excited to be hosting another sold-out game at FMG Stadium Waikato.

The Chiefs have had an outstanding run throughout the season, with 17 players recently recognized for their form with higher honors, being named in the All Blacks and All Blacks XV squads earlier this week.

Saturday’s final will kick-off at 7.05pm.