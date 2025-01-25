Sublime Fiji top pool

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team fought tooth and nail against New Zealand, winning 33-5 to earn their place in the quarterfinals of the HSBC Perth 7s in Australia.

Fiji struck early, with Ioane Teba crossing the tryline for a converted try that set the tone for the match. New Zealand quickly responded, as Andrew Knewstubb touched down for their first points of the game.

As the clock ticked toward halftime, Joji Nasova powered through for a crucial try, and a flawless conversion extended Fiji’s lead heading into the break with 14-5.

Fiji wasted no time in the second half as Pilipo Bukayaro powered through New Zealand’s defense, shrugging off multiple tackles to score their first try of the half.

A precise long-range pass from Terio Tamani found Vuiviawa Naduvalo, who wasted no time adding another try to the scoreboard.

Tamani then dazzled the crowd with a spectacular solo run, ensuring their spot in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Fiji lost in their first pool game against Uruguay 24-17 and won their match against Kenya 21-14 yesterday but have come out at the top of the pool after their final pool match.

Fiji will play in the quarterfinal at 10.19pm.