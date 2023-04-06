Strong Waratahs line-up for Fijiana Drua clash

[Source: Waratahs/ Facebook]

Waratahs head coach Campbell Aitken has made three changes to his starting line-up against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua in round three of Super W.

He has included a Wallaroos legend to his team while leaving his fiery backline untouched.

The front row have been rejuvenated with the return of Emily Robinson, Adiana Talakai and Eva Karpani.

Fijian Iliseva Batibasaga will come off the bench.

The Waratahs face the Fijiana Drua in a repeat of the 2022 final on Saturday at 3.05pm.

You can catch all the action live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.