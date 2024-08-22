Stino and Masi for Samoa clash

Selesitino Ravutaumada (left) and Iosefo Masi

Olympic Games silver medalists Iosefo Masi and Selesitino Ravutaumada are expected to start for the Flying Fijians tomorrow when they take on Manu Samoa in the Pacific Nations Cup opener.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says they’re glad to have the pair back after their Olympics outing in Paris last month.

Rookie Vuate Karawalevu is also expected to get the nod at fullback in his first outing for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

New players like Apisalome Vota and Mesake Vocevoce are highly likely to make their debut tomorrow.

Byrne says it’s the best possible 23 that’ll play Samoa as some players are nursing injuries.

The Flying Fijians had their captain’s run at Albert Park in Suva today.

They’ll play Samoa at 6pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports channel.