Stage set for Drua's historic pre-season match

The stage is set for a historic pre-season clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Rugby Football Club Los Angeles at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Drua’s head of performance Naca Cawanibuka describes the event as an exciting and momentous occasion for both teams, who are eagerly anticipating this afternoon’s encounter.

Cawanibuka says the match is an excellent opportunity for the Drua to prepare for the challenges that lie ahead in the coming weeks.

He highlights that their pre-season preparations have been progressing well, with the warm weather playing a key role in conditioning the players for the season.

He adds that the players have had a productive pre-season, with some gaining valuable experience during the Northern Tour and others sharpening their skills in local 7s and 10s competitions.

With two weeks remaining before the season kicks off, Cawanibuka is confident the team is on track but acknowledges that there’s still room for improvement.

Matches like this provide a valuable chance not only for players to assess their fitness and skills but also for coaches to identify and address any gaps in the team’s performance.

The much-anticipated match kicks off today at 3pm.

You can catch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.