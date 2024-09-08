Springboks end 15-Year wait for Freedom Cup

[Source: Planet Rugby]

The Springboks continued with their dominance in this year’s Rugby Championship as they clinched an 18-12 victory over the All Blacks in Cape Town yesterday.

As the scoreline suggests, this was a hard-fought battle and momentum between the sides ebbed and flowed throughout but the Boks finished stronger and eventually outscored their visitors by two tries to none.

Siya Kolisi and Malcolm Marx crossed the whitewash for the world champions with Handre Pollard adding a conversion and a penalty while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu also succeeded with a three-pointer off the kicking tee.

Damian McKenzie scored all of the All Blacks points courtesy of four penalties. The win is a momentous one for the Boks as they take a giant step towards winning the Rugby Championship and it also means they win the Freedom Cup for the first time in 15 years.

It is also South Africa’s second successive triumph over New Zealand in the tournament and their fourth win in a row over their arch-rivals.

The opening exchanges were cagey with the two sides feeling each other out, although the home side had their tails up when they had the All Blacks back-pedalling at successive scrums inside the opening 10 minutes.

In the 15th minute, the Springboks were reduced to 14 men when Jasper Wiese received a yellow card for a cynical defensive foul deep inside his 22 and McKenzie slotted the resulting penalty to open the scoring.

New Zealand’s numerical advantage did not last long, however, as shortly afterwards Sevu Reece was also sent to the sin bin after he took Willie le Roux out in an aerial challenge.

The next 10 minutes was a slugfest characterised by several bone-crunching collisions with neither side taking a backward step in contact.

In the 29th minute, the visitors doubled their lead courtesy of another McKenzie three-pointer off the kicking tee after Grant Williams was blown up for going off his feet a ruck.

It wasn’t long before the Boks opened their account via a Pollard penalty after Ardie Savea infringed at the breakdown.

The closing stages of the opening stanza was a tense affair as the All Blacks were camped deep inside the Boks’ 22 and just before the interval McKenzie succeeded with another penalty – after Ruan Nortje was penalised at a ruck – which meant the visitors held a 9-3 lead at half-time.

Soon after the restart, McKenzie lined up a 53-metre penalty – after Damian de Allende held onto the ball on the ground – but his effort fell just short of the cross-bar.

The Boks were soon on the attack inside the All Blacks’ 22 and after Marx and Ox Nche were stopped close to the try-line, Eben Etzebeth crossed the whitewash but his effort was disallowed as the TMO ruled that he dotted down short of the whitewash.

The home side did not panic though and after initially setting up a driving maul on New Zealand’s five-metre line, the ball was taken through some phases before Kolisi crossed for the opening five-pointer in the 50th minute with a hulking carry.

Pollard added the extras, which gave his team the lead for the first time, but he was replaced by Feinberg-Mngomezulu shortly afterwards and the rookie playmaker was soon into the action as he slotted a 40-metre penalty in the 53rd minute.

The tense nature of this encounter continued as the match progressed and in the 59th minute McKenzie added his fourth penalty which meant the match was on a knife’s edge as it entered its final quarter.

In the 61st minute, South Africa were forced to play with 14 men again when Le Roux was yellow carded, after knocking on a pass from Beauden Barrett to Sevu Reece, and McKenzie lined up a shot at goal but his kick struck an upright.

The Boks had a chance to extend their lead in the 67th minute when Feinberg-Mngomezulu attempted a penalty from the halfway line but despite having the distance, his effort was off target.

Five minutes later, the All Blacks had a chance to regain the lead when McKenzie lined up a penalty from 40 metres out but, like Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s earlier kick, his was also wide of the mark.

Things went pear-shaped for the All Blacks in the 72nd minute when referee Matthew Carley also sent Tyrel Lomax to the sin bin, after he took Cheslin Kolbe out off the ball with a shoulder charge.

That proved costly as the Boks put the resulting penalty into touch close to the All Blacks’ try-line and set up a lineout drive from which Marx went over for the match-winning score.