Sports can be a platform to battle issues

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Rugby, the most popular sport in Fiji, can be used as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the growing issue of gender-based violence, says Get Into Rugby Plus program coordinator Oripa Lee.

The GIR Plus program, under the Fiji Rugby Development Unit, launched its Rugby Festival at Bidesi Park in Suva marking the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism for the elimination of violence against women and children this week.

Lee says morals used in rugby can also be used to teach players important life-long lessons like the importance of respect.

“So they coach them with rugby skills for boy girls and boys, and also the second part of it is the life skills. This is where they students being taught, being mentored to respect themselves. We use the five values of rugby as a way of fueling this flagship that we have.”

Lee hopes more students will be part of their program.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]