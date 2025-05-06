Special Test match for Nakauvadra

Wallaroos flanker Tabua Tuinakauvadra

Wallaroos flanker Tabua Tuinakauvadra says she never dreamed of representing Australia in a history-making Test match on Fijian soil, but it is a moment that will stay with her forever.

The 22-year-old Sydney-born forward, whose parents hail from Fiji, was part of the Wallaroos squad that faced the Vodafone Fijiana XV’s in their first-ever Test match played in Fiji.

For Tuinakauvadra, it was more than just a game, it was a homecoming filled with emotion and pride.

Article continues after advertisement

She described wearing the Wallaroos jersey on Fijian soil as something truly special and said it felt unreal to run out in front of her family and the Fijian crowd.

“Being able to see mum and dad up there makes it more special. It was just a special game and time to be not only the first time the Wallaroos are playing here but to be able to play infront of people who are close to me as well.”

Her family made their presence felt at the packed stadium, waving flags and cheering her on in a match that carried deep personal significance.

Seeing familiar faces in the stands made the occasion even more meaningful for her.

As the only Fijian heritage player in the Wallaroos’ match-day 23, she said the match stirred mixed emotions.

She wanted to give her best for Australia, but also understood the heart her opponents were playing with.

This match, she said, is a memory she will cherish forever, and she is excited about what the future holds for women’s rugby in both Australia and Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.