Sotutu hat-trick and double for Daugunu

[Source: Rugby.com]

Former All Blacks number eight Hoskins Sotutu scored a hat-trick for the Blues as they beat the Highlanders 37-29 in Melbourne last night in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Blues have continued their unbeaten start to 2024 and stretched the Highlanders’ misery.

With all 12 Super Rugby Pacific teams converging on AAMI Park over three days, the Aucklanders were first to emerge as victors.

While both teams were round-one winners, the Highlanders haven’t beaten another New Zealand team since 2021, losing their past 17 games.

Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens scored a try each for the Highlanders.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens later copped a yellow card in the match.

Another Fijian and Melbourne Rebels winger, Filipo Daugunu, was also on the score sheet in their 48-34 comeback win over Western Force.

Daugunu scored a double in the clash.

Two games will be held today starting with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika at 6:05pm. Another game will be at 8:35pm between the Crusaders and Waratahs.

You can watch the Drua and Moana Pasifika match live on FBC Sports HD channel.