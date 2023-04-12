Some Drua players to be rested

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne may rest some players in the next few weeks of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Byrne says they have four big matches at hand and they continue to monitor and assess players during training, ensuring all are in good form and ready for call up particularly in their two upcoming home games.

He understands some players who have been consistently starting in the past matches will need a bit of a breather.

“When they are doing their high speed meters and those players that are struggling to keep up with that is an indication that they are starting to fatigue and we’ll be sort of look at those players now, it’s that time of the year. We’ll be looking at those players who probably need to have a bit of a breather over the next two or three weeks so that we can have a good run home with a fully fit squad.”

Byrne says it’s a big super season and they will not be getting 15 or 16 hard games in a row from the players so rest is vital.



He adds they want to ensure they have the best squad when building up to their two massive home games which starts with the Blues on the 29th of this month in Lautoka and the Hurricanes the week after at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Before that, this Friday the Drua take on the Brumbies at 9.35pm and you can catch all the action live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.