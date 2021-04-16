Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Expect more cases, Fijians warned|Screening to be conducted in Naicabecabe village|Two new border quarantine cases|Health services continue to be delivered: Dr Tudravu|Fiji Times wrong says Health PS|Daughter of Nadi woman tests positive, drivers wanted|Another positive case confirmed|Pandemic overshadows graduation for many students|New batch of vaccine arrives into the country|Fijians urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Nadi residents adhering to COVID measures|Dr Fong emphasizes on the use of careFIJI App|Continue safe COVID-measures: PM|Fever clinics reactivated across Fiji|SODELPA calls for review of protocol for frontline workers|Dr Fong clarifies COVID-19 vaccination status|Passenger travel to the west affected|Take heed of directives: Maha Sabha|SCC public facilities closed|Protocol breach blamed for second COVID case|24 hours curfew for Nadi and Lautoka areas lifted|No religious activities over the next 14-days|Woman ignored COVID-19 symptoms: PM|PM to make major announcement|Woman tests positive, greater Nadi, Lautoka area in lockdown|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Skipper Cup to resume two weeks after green-light by MoH

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 6:45 am

The Skipper Cup is expected to resume two weeks after the green-light is given by the Ministry of Health.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’connor.

O’Connor says this will allow teams’ ample time to train and prepare.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fortunately we don’t have any games planned for this week but because the games from next week depending on the announcement that will be made, the games planned from next week then we’ll have to reschedule and that will have an impact on the whole calendar”

O’Connor says strict protocols and measures must be taken to ensure safety of players and fans in the country.

Following the postponement of the Skipper Cup, the FRU Annual General Meeting has also been postponed to a later date.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.