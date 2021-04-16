Skipper Cup to resume two weeks after green-light by MoH

The Skipper Cup is expected to resume two weeks after the green-light is given by the Ministry of Health.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’connor.

O’Connor says this will allow teams’ ample time to train and prepare.

“Fortunately we don’t have any games planned for this week but because the games from next week depending on the announcement that will be made, the games planned from next week then we’ll have to reschedule and that will have an impact on the whole calendar”

O’Connor says strict protocols and measures must be taken to ensure safety of players and fans in the country.

Following the postponement of the Skipper Cup, the FRU Annual General Meeting has also been postponed to a later date.