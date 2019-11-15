Skipper Cup semifinalists confirmed

The top four teams for the 2020 Skipper Cup competition are now confirmed even with a round left to play.

After round 13 was completed, Suva, Naitasiri, Nadroga, and Namosi have secured maximum points to make the semifinals despite the results of the final round.

However, the final round results will be vital for Naitasiri, Nadroga, and Namosi to determine who finishes second, third, and fourth.

Article continues after advertisement

Defending champions Suva will finish the season at the top of the table even if they lose to Namosi next week.

Suva now confirms a home semifinal, and if they make it through, they’ll host the final.

The capital city side has 47 points, Naitasiri after losing to Tailevu yesterday is second with 41, Nadroga is now third with 39 points, and Namosi in fourth place with 38.

Nadi is the fifth-placed team with 31 points and it means even if they secure a bonus-point win against Tailevu next weekend they still can’t make the top four.

Following their win against Naitasiri, Tailevu now confirms their spot in next season’s Skipper Cup with 26 points.

Lautoka and Yasawa will be relegated to the Vanua Championship next season making way for Rewa and Northland.

In the final round, Suva takes on Namosi, Naitasiri play Yasawa, Nadroga battles Lautoka and Nadi host Tailevu.