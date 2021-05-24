Skipper Cup champs fall at home

The defending Skipper Cup champions lost at home to Nadi 20-12 in round one at the ANZ Stadium.

The Nadi rugby team kicked off their Skipper Cup campaign on a high as they settled late to clinch a come-from-behind win against Suva.

The Capital City side settled early and scored the first try through Jone Manu to take a 5-nil lead.

The Jet Setters managed to get together and bounce back with a try to Semesa Muaidonu.

This try brought confidence into the Nadi side as they increased their attack and were awarded a penalty with Navilatai Druaiono adding the extra points to take the halftime scores to 8-5.

Nadi started the second half strongly and managed to increase their lead to 13-5 with a try to Sela Makavu.

The hosts tried hard to come back into the game with Koli Tamanitoakula leading the attack force upfront but he lost the ball forward in a tackle just inches away from the try line.

Nadi increased their lead through Vilikesa Driu with a successful conversion to Semesa Muaidonu to take the scores to 20-5

Suva managed a last-minute try to Kolinio Bulabalavu to end the match with a 20-12 final scoreline.

In another Skipper cup match, Nadroga beat Tailevu 29 -14 in Lawaqa park, Sigatoka and Northland defeated Rewa 13-10 at Gatward Park in Korovou.

