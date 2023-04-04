Silly penalties a concern for Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is concerned with the number of unnecessary penalties the side conceded against Melbourne Rebels in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash in Suva last weekend.

The Drua coach says there’ll be penalties in a game but when we give away silly ones then that’s a concern.

Byrne says the side gave away a few silly penalties and there was a reversal call.

“That was probably that concerns me the unnecessary penalties, look I work through situations of avoidable penalties versus penalties there’s going to penalties in the game and sometimes but last weekend we had a couple of avoidable penalties and they’re the things that frustrates me the most.”

Our Drua is on a bye this week and will play Brumbies in Australia next Friday at 9:35pm.