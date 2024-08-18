Silktails bitten by Sharks

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club / Facebook]
The Kaiviti Silktails winless run in the Jersey Flegg Cup continues after they were thrashed by Cronulla Sharks 62-2 at PointsBet Stadium in Sydney today.
It was a one sided affair with the hosts running in 11 tries and by half time they’ve scored 44 points.
The Silktails only points came in the 70th minute via a penalty to Melikiseteki Nacaginimasei.
It was the Silktails 22nd loss for the season and they are the only team without a win in the competition.
Next weekend the Silktails play Eels in Sydney.
