Sigatoka retains Raluve U16 title

The Weet-bix Raluve Under-16 trophy heads back to Nadroga with Sigatoka Methodist College retaining the title for the second year in a row.

Sigatoka Methodist with a dominant display of rugby, outclassed Naitasiri Secondary School 22- 5 at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

The team lived up to the champion tag, giving their supporters all the reason to celebrate.

Article continues after advertisement

Sigatoka led 10-5 at the break with tries to speedsters Laite Havulu and Repeka Vavua.

Vasenai Likigadi scored for Naitasiri.

The defending champions lifted their momentum in the second half with strong line breaks and solid defence.

Winger Havulu was impressive on the right side, showing her speed as she ran away for their third try.

Flanker Laisayani Serau added the icing on the cake with their fourth try.

Their Team Manager, Repeka Makereta has given credit to God for their victory today.

“We would like to thank God, he was our major strength, and that’s why we came out victors today because of his guidance. He was our companion all throughout since the start of the season”