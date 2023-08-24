Seven changes against England

Eight players who featured against France last week have been retained by Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui for Sunday’s clash against England.

Eroni Mawi, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Isoa Nasilasila, Viliame Mata, Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Semi Radradra and Vinaya Habosi keep their starting spots.

The seven changes include Luke Tagi, Sam Matavesi, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Waisea Nayacalevu, Selesitino Ravutaumada and Ilaisa Droasese.

Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Koroiduadua, Samuela Tawake, Temo Mayanavanua, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Teti Tela and Kalaveti Ravouvou are the impact players.

Raiwalui says they’ve been rotating players and testing combinations, especially in the midfield with Radradra teaming up with Nayacalevu for the first time this season.

He adds injury is another reason they had to make some changes.

‘The 33 that’s selected they’ve been selected because they’re good enough to play so we’ve obviously had some injuries that’s dictated some selection but the boys that’s been selected have earned their selection’.

Fiji plays England at 2:15 am on Sunday.