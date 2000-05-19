Setitaia proud to make Fiji U-20

Thomas Setitaia during training yesterday

Thomas Setitaia has fulfilled a major goal for 2025, earning a spot in the Fiji U20 squad for the Oceania Under-20 Rugby Championship.

The 20-year-old, who played for Moana Pasifika in the Super Rugby U20 competition earlier this year, joined the national age-grade side this week for their preparations.

Originally from Tovu, Totoya in Lau and currently living in New Zealand, Setitaia says he’s grateful for the opportunity to wear the white jersey for the first time.

“This was one of my goals at the start of the year. Going down to Taupo and playing against the Fiji U20 boys, it was good to be invited to come back and now be part of the national squad.”



Thomas Setitaia.

Setitaia says meeting his teammates and taking part in training sessions has been a great experience so far, and believes the coming days will help build stronger combinations within the team.

The Fiji U20 side is currently in camp preparing for the Oceania Championship in Nadi next week.

