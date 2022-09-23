Seruvakula makes one change in the forwards

A few changes have been made to the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s starting line-up against Canada in the Vodafone Test Series today.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has made only one change in the forward with Merevesi Ofakimalino starting in place of Sulita Waisega.

Rotations have been made to the backline with Fijiana 7s star Lavena Cavuru starting at half-back shifting Ana Maria Roqica to the bench.

Ana Maria Naimasi starts on the wing with Ilisapeci Delaiwau rested while Alowesi Nakoci takes over the full-back role from Roela Radiniyavuni.

Raijeli Laqeretabua starts at centre in place of Vani Arei and Seseniela Donu is at outside centre.

Raijeli Daveua and Rusila Nagasau are the two new faces on the bench.

Today’s clash kicks-off at 6pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.