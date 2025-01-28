Senivutu eyes redemption with Fijian Drua

Utility front-rower Loraini Adivereika Senivutu is making her mark as a second-year Fijian Drua player, blending passion and determination with ex-tensive experience.

The Kadavu native began her rugby career at Cuvu College in Sigatoka, playing for the school team from 2018 to 2021.

She later represented Nadroga, Police, and Navosa before joining the Fijiana 15s team for the 2023 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Dubai.

Article continues after advertisement

Her World Cup appearance paved the way for her Drua debut in 2024.

Inspired by her brother and her love for the sport, Senivutu remains motivated to achieve more.

“I grew up watching rugby and fell in love with the game. Seeing my brother play and travel made me think, ‘Oh my God, I want to go there too.’ I’ve been doing it ever since.”

This season, Senivutu focuses on refining her skills and meeting the high expectations of professional rugby.

The 22-year-old is eager for the Drua’s rematch against the Waratahs, who defeated them in last year’s Super W grand final.

With her sights set on the World Cup final squad and eager to learn from senior players, Senivutu is ready to elevate her game and contribute to the Drua’s success in 2025.