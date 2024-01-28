Sell-out crowd for Perth 7s finals

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

The hunt for its first sevens title on home soil since 2018 is all the motivation that Australia needs ahead of its cup semi-final clash against the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s’ side in the Perth 7s this afternoon.

According to World Rugby, a sell-out crowd has been confirmed for the last day of competition as the hosts feature in both the men’s and women’s cup semi-finals.

World Rugby Chief of Events Mick Wright says it is a fantastic achievement to sell-out finals day on the very first time to deliver the HSBC Sevens Series in Perth.

Fiji will take on Australia in the semi-final at 5:34pm today.

The first semi-final will see Argentina face Ireland at 5:10pm.

Meanwhile the Fijiana side will meet Canada in the 7th place playoff in the women’s division at 6:15pm.