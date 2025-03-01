Secondary school’s rugby league to start today

[Source: FNRL/Facebook - The officials for 2025 FSSRL competition]

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competitions will kick off today with the eastern and western zones.

With more than 100 teams to feature in this year’s competition, FSSRL president Naisa Toko is expecting a tough and exciting competition this time around.

“So hopefully we will start this week, for both western and south-eastern. In the South-East at the St Marcelin Grounds. So for the western, there are about three grounds, and they will be organizing their games at Natabua, also at Garvey Park in Tavua as well in Sigatoka. There’s more than 100 teams involved now, so it’s a huge competition now.”

The eastern zone will be held at the Saint Marcelin Primary School in Suva, while the western division will be held at Garvey Park in Tavua, Natabua High School in Lautoka and Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Toko is calling out to fans and supporters to come out in numbers and cheer on their respective teams.

