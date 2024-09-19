Schoolboys test set for next week

[File Photo]

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Vice President Savenaca Muamua has officially announced that the Fiji Under-18 Schoolboys side will be taking on the Australian Schoolboys team next week Saturday.

Muamua confirms that the match will be held at the Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

With less than two weeks before the showdown, Muamua is calling out to fans and rugby enthusiasts to come out in numbers to the stadium and show their support for the future rugby stars of the country.

Tickets will be sold at the grounds, starting at $5 for the grounds while the grandstands will be at $10.

He also adds that the team will be camping in Sigatoka next week, and they are anticipating a strong match against the visitors.

“The first test match will be on Saturday, the 28th, which is next week, from 6-8pm, the match will kick off at 8pm, this is the first one. And the second test match will be on the 1st of October.”

The match will kick start at 8pm next week Saturday in Sigatoka.