Savea wins Player of the Year

Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea put in another exceptional performance in yesterday’s clash against the Blues, earning maximum votes and officially securing the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year award.

The 31-year-old was a dominant force throughout the 14th-round encounter, collecting six votes to take his season total to 42, well ahead of rivals Tom Hooper (31) and Damian McKenzie (28), with two rounds still to play.

Savea has been outstanding for Moana Pasifika this season, delivering consistent impact on both attack and defence.

He has scored five tries, made over 350 post-contact metres, completed 110 tackles and forced 15 turnovers in just 10 appearances.

Savea, who has also topped Super Rugby Pacific Fantasy as the highest-scoring loose forward and one of the most-selected players, will receive the award during Moana Pasifika’s final regular season match against the Hurricanes at Sky Stadium on May 31.

Moana Pasifika currently sit sixth on the ladder and are closing in on a historic first-ever Finals berth.

