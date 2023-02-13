Savage to undergo jaw surgery

Xavier Savage. [Source: Sporting News]

The Raiders face a major blow with young fullback Xavier Savage ruled out for two months this NRL season.

Savage suffered a nasty face collision during a backline movement in their pre-season match against the Bulldogs yesterday and will undergo surgery on a broken jaw this week.

This could rule him out for up to two months.

Article continues after advertisement

Round one of the NRL starts on March 2nd and the Raiders take on Cowboys in its first match on Mach 4th.