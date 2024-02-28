Sauturaga replaces Rasaku

Filipe Sauturaga

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rover Kaminieli Rasaku will not feature at the LA 7s in USA this weekend.

Rasaku has been replaced by Filipe Sauturaga.

Former France based Rasaku was injured at the Vancouver 7s last week.

The Fiji Rugby Union confirms that Sauturaga left for LA last night.

Sauturaga who has been out of the national side due to injury has recovered and will try to confirm his ticket to the Olympic Games.

The 29 year old was part of the team that won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He’s also a member of the sidr that the Melrose Cup in Cape Town on the same year.

The LA 7s will be held this weekend and you can watch the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games on FBC TV.