Saracens sign Fijian prop

[Source: Saracens/Facebook]

English Premiership club Saracens have secured the services of rising Fijian prop Vilikesa Nairau from Championship side Coventry.

The 22-year-old, who has represented Fiji at under-20 level, joins the north London outfit on an undisclosed deal.

Nairau began his rugby journey with Suva in Fiji before moving to England to play for Coventry last year. His move to Saracens marks his first professional rugby contract.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to the club’s website, Nairau expressed his gratitude and excitement.

“I would like to thank the almighty God for the blessings that he has given me and of course the coaches and the management for putting their trust in me to come and join the family. It’s my first professional rugby contract and I’m ready to stand alongside the boys and fight along with them.”

Saracens, currently sitting fifth on the Premiership table and tied on points with fourth-placed Sale Sharks, will welcome Nairau ahead of the 2025 season as they look to strengthen their squad depth in the front row.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.