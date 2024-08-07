Sampson joins Drua as new attack coach

[Source: Supplied]

Former Melbourne Rebels Senior Assistant Coach Tim Sampson has officially joined the coaching staff of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side for the 2025 Super Rugby season.

Sampson will have the task of masterminding the Drua attack in the upcoming seasons of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition, where his wealth of experience in international playing and coaching will certainly be beneficial to the side.

Sampson was most recently the Senior Assistant Coach at the Melbourne Rebels who made it to the 2024 quarterfinals for the first time in history.

He was previously the head coach at the Western Force between 2018 to 2022 with overall responsibility for the entire coaching approach of the club.

Sampson has coaching experience at both premiership and Super Rugby Pacific levels following his prominent playing career where he was awarded Queensland Premier Rugby Player of the Year 2005.

Sampson said he was happy to be allowed to join the Drua, a club he has admired since it joined the Super Rugby competition.

“I am thrilled to be allowed to coach at a club such as the Drua which I have admired since their involvement commenced in the National Rugby Championship in 2017,” he says.

Fijian Drua chief executive officer Mark Evans echoed Sampson’s sentiments, adding they were happy to welcome the experienced coach to their side.

“We are delighted to welcome Tim aboard the Drua as our new Attack Coach after a thorough recruitment process. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective that we believe will enhance our attack,” he says.