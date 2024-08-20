Samoa will still be tough despite off field issues: Byrne

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Flying Fijians will have to be ready for Manu Samoa despite the challenges they’re currently facing.

Samoa pulled out of their Northern Hemisphere tour due to financial challenges.

It was not only that as Samoan legend Brian Lima’s contract as the national 7s coach was terminated along with his management.

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says these off the field challenges sometimes create an anger energy that they’ll have to be ready for.

“In my time in the game I think, there’s a lot of issues that happen off the field but when players turn up on game day, none of that matters”.

The Flying Fijians hosts Samoa in its opening Pacific Nations Cup match on Friday at 6pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.