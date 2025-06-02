Samoa U20 beat Tonga in close match

Tonga and Samoa - Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge

The second round two match of the Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge between Samoa and Tonga lived up to expectations in Nadi.

Samoa beat Tonga 32-31 in an entertaining encounter.

After fans witnessed a free flowing game that was complimented by the Fijians flair in the first match with Canada, the second game was tight and physical.

Six tries were scored in the fist half with four to Samoa and Tonga two.

The Samoans were leading 22-12 in the first half.

Tonga started well after the break with two quick tries to lead 24-22.

The lead changed again 27-24 when Samoa sneaked in the corner with 20 minutes remaining before dotting down again after the one minute water break.

With less than five minutes remaining, the Tongans scored again and was behind 31-32 but the Samoans managed to get their hands on the ball in the final play and ran out of the field before the referee blew the final whistle.

The final round on Saturday will see Fiji take on Samoa while Canada faces Tonga.

Both games will air live on FBC Sports.

