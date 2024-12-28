Sale emphatically demolish in-form Bristol

[Source: BBC]

Sale Sharks brought a resounding end to Bristol Bears’ festivities with a thumping 38-0 victory on the road at Ashton Gate.

Sale centre Rob du Preez kicked 15 points as the Sharks prevented Bristol’s previously in-form attack from putting any points on the board for their worst home defeat in eight years.

Raffi Quirke ghosted through a gap inside two minutes to score the opening try and set the tone, before Tom Roebuck added a second and George Ford kicked a drop goal.

Ben Curry intercepted a pass to add a third try after the half-time break before Tom O’Flaherty stylishly stole another ball deep in Bristol territory to run the length of the field for the bonus point score, and cap an impressive Sale display.