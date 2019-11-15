Sadrugu shares Marist 7s experience

Ram Sami Suva openside flanker Taniela Sadrugu has shown how good he is in fifteens and sevens.

The talented 20-year-old former Ratu Kadavulevu School student took a break from the Skipper Cup competition last week to be part of the FDS Barbarians team in the Marist 7s.

Dubbed as the White Shark, Sadrugu did not disappoint as he helped his side reach the semi-finals where they bowed out to Police White.

Sadrugu says the Marist 7s experience was great but he now shifts his focus to the Skipper Cup.

“We know the Marist 7s is the biggest tournament in Fiji. Playing in the Marist 7s has been a good experience not only trying to win trying my best to be part of the Marist 7s and giving my best.”

Sadrugu and the Suva side will host Tailevu this week in round 11 of the Skipper Cup.

In other matches, Naitaisiri will host Nadroga, Yasawa meet Namosi and Nadi takes on Lautoka.