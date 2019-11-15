Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Sadrugu shares Marist 7s experience

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 29, 2020 7:15 am
[Source: Supplied]

Ram Sami Suva openside flanker Taniela Sadrugu has shown how good he is in fifteens and sevens.

The talented 20-year-old former Ratu Kadavulevu School student took a break from the Skipper Cup competition last week to be part of the FDS Barbarians team in the Marist 7s.

Dubbed as the White Shark, Sadrugu did not disappoint as he helped his side reach the semi-finals where they bowed out to Police White.

Article continues after advertisement

Sadrugu says the Marist 7s experience was great but he now shifts his focus to the Skipper Cup.

“We know the Marist 7s is the biggest tournament in Fiji. Playing in the Marist 7s has been a good experience not only trying to win trying my best to be part of the Marist 7s and giving my best.”

Sadrugu and the Suva side will host Tailevu this week in round 11 of the Skipper Cup.

In other matches, Naitaisiri will host Nadroga, Yasawa meet Namosi and Nadi takes on Lautoka.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.