Sabola’s Bordeaux leads Top 14

Tevita Bukaniyava Sabola [Source: Bordeaux Begles]

Young Fijian, Tevita Bukaniyava Sabola and his Bordeaux Begles side is leading the French Top 14 points table.

The former Fiji under 20 and Fiji Warriors winger hasn’t played a game this season but is expected to have some game time soon.

Bordeaux is at the top with 45 points followed by Setareki Bituniyata’s Toulouse in second spot with 41.

However, Bituniyata’s season has come to an end following an injury sustained last week.

Jiuta Wainiqolo and Setareki Tuicuvu’s Toulon team is third on the table with 38 points.

In fourth place is Luke Tagi and Sireli Maqala’s Bayonne who defeated Vilimoni Botitu and Leone Nakarawa’s Castres this morning 33-12.

Tomorrow morning, Vinaya Habosi and Josua Tuisova will start for Racing 92 against Semi Radradra’s Lyon.

Radradra has been named to start on the right wing.

Also playing tomorrow are Tavite Veredamu and Apisai Naqaliva who’ll run out for Perpignan while Levani Botia, Suliasi Vunivalu and Simeli Daunivucu start for La Rochelle.