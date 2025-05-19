'Run through brick walls': Savea reflects as Moana Pasifika edge closer to history

[Source: Moana Pasifika/Facebook]

Captain Ardie Savea says he would “run through brick walls” for Moana Pasifika after leading the historical Super Rugby strugglers to the verge of their first play-offs appearance.

All Blacks back-row forward Savea, who was on Sunday named as the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year, was in imperious form as Moana notched a stunning maiden win over the Blues on Saturday.

The 27-21 upset of the defending champions lifted Savea’s side above the Blues into sixth in the 11-team table with two weekends to go in the regular season. The top six advance.

Article continues after advertisement

Moana’s improvement has been a headline-grabber in a campaign dominated by ACT Brumbies, Chiefs and Crusaders who are almost certain to be the three top qualifiers for the playoffs first round in early June.

The top three will host teams ranked fourth to sixth — at the moment Queensland Reds, Wellington Hurricanes and Moana Pasifika — with the winners and the top-seeded loser going through to the semi-finals.

The Reds and Hurricanes square off in Brisbane next week in a match likely to determine who finishes fourth.

But most intrigue surrounds the final play-off berth, with Savea driven to help Moana create history.

The 96-Test forward was a shock off-season signing for a team set up to provide a professional pathway for players of Pasifika heritage.

They won only seven of 35 games in their first three seasons, something Savea said needed to change if they were to inspire young players of Samoan, Tongan and Cook Island descent.

“I don’t know if you guys have been in that position when you wholeheartedly believe in something, so you give it your all,” Savea told reporters after Saturday’s home match in Albany, just northwest of Auckland.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.