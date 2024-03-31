Roigard injury sours Hurricanes win over Highlanders

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific]

The Hurricanes stretched their winning start to the Super Rugby Pacific season to six games Saturday with a comprehensive 47-7 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin.

The Hurricanes had almost made the game safe by halftime, scoring four tries to lead 26-0.

They added another try in the first minute of the second half, then two more in the last 15 minutes to make it seven tries in all.

The only negative note for the Hurricanes, who extended their lead atop the table, was a serious injury to scrumhalf Cam Roigard who left the field in the 58th minute.

Roigard was carted from the field with a serious injury to his left knee, sent straight to hospital for scanes.

T.J. Perenara came off the bench to replace Roigard and to play a record 154th match for the Hurricanes. He scored his 60th Super Rugby try, joining Israel Folau in second place on the all-time list, one try behind former Hurricanes winger Julian Savea.

The Hurricanes scored tries in the 11th and 18th minutes through Xavier Numia and Peter Lakai after Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens was sin-binned. Roigard was among the first half scorers.

Josh Moorby scored from an intercept in the opening minute of the second half. Fullback Ruben Love was outstanding throughout the match and claimed seven personal turnovers.