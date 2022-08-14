Riwai chases second World Cup outing

Multi-sport athlete Viniana Riwai wants to feature in her second rugby sevens World Cup in the Fijiana colors.

Riwai was part of the 2018 World Cup squad in San Francisco and is working to be in her best form to once again catch the eye of Coach Saiasi Fuli in the final selection.

The Cakaudrove native says it’s tough as she plays first five-eighth and is contesting the position against a few players including Lavena Cavuru and Ana Maria Naimasi.

“It’s quite challenging because I’m fighting for the position with a few others. For me, in every training, I try my best to reach the target that has been set by the coaches. That’s the mindset I’ve had since the beginning of this year.”

The former national football rep says there’s something different about the team’s preparation now compared to four years ago given that expectations are higher for them to continue their consistent performance.

She adds the Commonwealth Games has taught her that her kicking needs to be on the money and being a fly-half means controlling the game especially when they’re chasing the scoreboard.

The Fijiana 7s is into its first week of preparation as they’re only three weeks away from the World Cup in Cape Town South Africa next month.