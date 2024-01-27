Right support can elevate Fiji Deaf team: Lemeki

The Fiji Deaf team received a warm welcome from the National Council for Persons with Disabilities yesterday.

The rugby 7s teams’ won gold at the Australian Deaf Games this week

National Council for Persons with Disabilities Director, Lemeki Cagialau, says that it was unity that got them through in Australia.

He says the team has set a platform for the next generation of athletes to achieve in sports.

“Whatever they have achieved from Australia, it shows if we are given the right platform, right support, you can excel in anything.”

Meanwhile, Cagialau is urging the public to come together and support our national teams when they participate in competitions, local and overseas.