Rere selected for national duties

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s Head coach Ben Gollings has named one debutant and two returning players in his 13-member squad for the upcoming Perth 7s last night.

Nagadoa village farmer from Dama in Bua, Ropate Rere has been called for national duties after an outstanding performance at the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s which ended yesterday.

The other two returning players are Suliano Volivoli and Josua Vakurunabili.

Other players in the team includes:

1. Josese Batirerega

2. Sevuloni Mocenacagi

3. Jeremaia Matana

4. Joseva Talacolo

5. Pilipo Bukayaro

6. Terio Veilewa

7. Waisea Nacuqu

8. Ponipate Loganimasi

9. Kaminieli Rasaku

10. Vuiviwa Naduvalo

Suliasi Fuli has also named his Fijiana 7s 13-member squad. The named players are:

1. Rejieli Daveua,

2. Vani Buleki,

3. Aloesi Nakoci,

4. Verenaisi Bari,

5. Elenoa Adinaimata,

6. Lavena Cavuru,

7. Reapi Uluinasau,

8. Ana Naimasi,

9. Ilisapei Delaiwau,

10. Mereadani Qoro,

11. Younis Bese,

12. Talei Wilson

13. Viniana Riwai

The Perth 7s will be held from this Friday to Sunday.