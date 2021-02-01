Reece instrumental in Crusaders win over Hurricanes

Fiji born Sevu Reece was instrumental for Crusaders as he scored the winning try to put the Crusaders ahead again in the final 20 minutes of the match.

Hurricanes was taking a short lead 27-20 before Reece strike back and played quick ball to run towards the scoreline.

Crusaders’ George Bridge scored a double in the first 24 minutes of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

It was a close match as both teams tied 17 all at half time.