Reece instrumental in Crusaders win over Hurricanes

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 11, 2021 6:27 pm
[Source: Newshub]

Fiji born Sevu Reece was instrumental for Crusaders as he scored the winning try to put the Crusaders ahead again in the final 20 minutes of the match.

Hurricanes was taking a short lead 27-20 before Reece strike back and played quick ball to run towards the scoreline.

Crusaders’ George Bridge scored a double in the first 24 minutes of the game.

It was a close match as both teams tied 17 all at half time.

