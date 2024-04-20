Reds blank woeful Highlanders

[Source: Stuff Sports ]

The Highlanders continue to struggle in Super Rugby, suffering a heavy 31-0 defeat to the Reds in Brisbane last night.

This marks their fifth consecutive loss and the first time the team failed to score a point since 2016, as they were well beaten by the Rebels in Melbourne the previous week.

The Highlanders found themselves on the back foot early in the match, falling behind 17-0 within the first half-hour.

Their high-error count and lack of execution plagued their efforts to claw their way back into the game.

Despite a stronger start to the second half and spending 10 minutes inside the Reds’ 22, the Highlanders failed to convert any opportunities into points.

The Reds’ strong defensive performance, led by flanker Liam Wright, was a key factor in keeping the Highlanders at bay.

Replacement pivot Ajay Faleafaga’s poor pass deep in his half led to Lawson Creighton’s try, extending the Reds’ lead to 24-0 and effectively ending the contest.

A final misstep by Highlanders’ Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, who failed to handle a cross-field kick, resulted in Suliasi Vunivalu scoring the Reds’ final try after the hooter.

This win marks the Reds’ biggest victory against the Highlanders in 27 years and highlights the ongoing struggles of the Highlanders in this Super Rugby season.