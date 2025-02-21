Record-breaking viewership for Drua opener

[ FilePhoto ]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s Round 1 clash against the Brumbies in Suva has set a new benchmark for regular season viewership.

The highly anticipated match drew an impressive 307,658 registered viewers on FBC Sport HD via the Walesi App, making it the most-watched Drua regular season game to date.

This milestone also marks the first time a regular season match has surpassed the 300,000-viewer mark on the platform.

The only Drua match to attract a larger audience remains their 2024 quarter-final showdown against the Blues, which recorded 382,726 views.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans highlighted the achievement as a testament to the team’s growing fanbase and the increasing popularity of Super Rugby Pacific in Fiji.

Meanwhile the Fijian Drua will face the Hurricanes in round 2 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby season at 3.35 pm this Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

