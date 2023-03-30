Rebels in Fiji

The Melbourne Rebels rugby side is in Fiji ahead of their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Suva.

They so far are the only Australian super rugby side to come and play in Fiji.

The team will be looking to spoil the party in Suva as they hunt for their third consecutive win.

The Rebels will arrive at the Nausori Airport later tonight.

Their match with the Drua kicks off at 3.35pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium.