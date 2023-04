[Source: Planet Rugby]

Former All Blacks 7s rep Salesi Rayasi scored two tries as the Hurricanes beat the Highlanders 29-14 in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Cam Roigard continued his impressive form for the Hurricanes in the number nine jersey and also got a try under his name.

James Blackwell also crossed for the Canes.

The struggling Highlanders started off well but were not consistent with their execution.