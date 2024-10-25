Rawaqa is Interim Drua Women's coach

Ifereimi Rawaqa [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua Men’s Skills and Development Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has been appointed Interim Head Coach for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women for the 2025 Buildcorp Super Rugby Women campaign.

He takes over the reins from Mosese Rauluni, who resigned from the joint position of Fijian Drua Women and Vodafone Fijiana 15s Head Coach following the recent WXV 3 competition in Dubai.

Rawaqa’s appointment was made by the Drua and Fiji Rugby Union.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Rawaqa says it’s an honour to take charge of the Drua Women for the upcoming season.

He says one of his first priorities is to work with the assistant coaches and FRU HPU to bolster the squad depth.

Drua CEO Mark Evans says they asked the former Flying Fijians lock to step up and into the Head Coach role on an interim basis as they approach the crucial 2025 Super Rugby Women’s campaign and are grateful for his acceptance.