Ravutaumada ranks high in Super Rugby stats

Selestino Ravutaumada

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Selestino Ravutaumada has stamped his mark as one of the in-form speedsters in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The 24-year-old is currently ranked second in the number of defenders beaten with 18 and is also second in the number of clean breaks with 6 behind team mate Epeli Momo.

Ravutaumada is third for most meters gained with 260 meters after three games.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Mick Byrne says Ravutaumada’s statistics after three games are a testament to the hard work he has put in.

“Stino’s being going well. I think he is getting the rewards for the way he’s been training. He’s grown as a player over the last two years and I think going away with the Flying Fijians to the Rugby World Cup gave him a taste of the next level. He has certainly come back wanting to improve each week and I’m pleased with how he’s going like how I’m happy with how a lot of the players are going.”

Byrne says Ravutaumada is flourishing in the one-on-one situations against defenders and his recent performances have made him a key player in the squad.

The Drua will travel to New Zealand this week to face the Chiefs on Saturday at 6.30pm in Hamilton.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.

Meanwhile,the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women will kick-off its Super W title defence this Sunday when they take on the Reds at 3:35pm.

This match will also air Live on FBC Sports.