Ravai to pass down knowledge to younger players

Peni Ravai

After hinting earlier last week that he may be hanging up his boots soon, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and former Reds prop Peni Ravai is trying his best to share his knowledge of the sport with the younger players in the squad.

The veteran front rower signed with the Drua about five months ago and is currently following an injury rehabilitation program.

He says he enjoys working with the younger players in the side, and helping them become the best version of themselves.

Reminiscing over the past five months he has been with the team since leaving the Reds, he hopes to continue to mentoring the younger players in the team.

“Just trying to help them out with what to do off the field because now at the moment I’m still in rehab, not joining the team in full training yet. But I can’t wait to join them and teach them everything that I know, with my knowledge and try to pass it down.”

Ravai has an impressive wealth of experience on the rugby turf, making 50 appearances for the Flying Fijians and racking up five tries in the white jumper.

He was a key member of the national team at the 2023 Rugby World Cup where they reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years.

He has previously played for Southland in the Mitre 10 Cup in New Zealand, Aurillac in France’s Pro D2, Bordeaux-Bègles and Clermont in France’s Top 14.