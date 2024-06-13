Rauluni emphasizes importance of rest ahead of big game

Fijiana 15’s coach Moses Rauluni says they can’t be more ready than they are right now for tomorrow night’s highly anticipated Test against a well-structured Japan side.

He emphasizes that it is important for the players to have enough rest before they take the field.

Rauluni adds that at the moment he is not concerned about the rankings.

Article continues after advertisement

“Can’t be any ready as that’s the last session we’ve had so it’s all about preparing well tonight, hydrating well, eating well and having a good sleep and waking up with the mind-set to win.”

Instead, he is focused on exploring the country’s talent pool to ensure there is depth in the team for other upcoming Tests.

Meanwhile, the coach announced his match day 23 squad this afternoon naming Aviame Veidreyaki on the bench who is expected to make her debut.

Rauluni has named a strong front row with Ana Korovata as loosehead prop, Litia Marama as hooker and Vika Matarugu as tighthead prop.

In the second row, Doreen Narokete will partner with Mereoni Nakesa.

Nunia Uluikadavu will be blindside flanker paired with Sulita Waisega at openside and Fulori Nabura will wear the number eight jersey.

In the backline, Evivi Senikarivi starts at halfback with Merewalesi Rokouono as fly-half.

Adita Milinia and Merewairita Neivoisa will be on the wings.

Merewai Cumu will lead the pack at inside centre with Atelaite Buna on the outside and Luisa Tisolo at fullback.

On the bench are Keleni Marawa at hooker, with Loraini Senivutu and Tiana Robanakadavu covering prop.

Asinate Serevi and debutant Aviame Veidreyaki will cover the locks. Setaita Railumu is the backup halfback, Sala Kinita will cover fly-half, and Jeniffer Ravutia completes the match day 23.

The Vodafone Fijiana and Japan will clash at 6pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadoium in Suva.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.