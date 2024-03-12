Ratuva aims for more game time

Junior Ratuva

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua speedster Junior Ratuva is relishing every moment he gets to step onto the field in the franchise colours.

The towering winger, who is a rugby league convert, made a memorable debut two weeks ago scoring a try against the Moana Pasifika and also came on as a substitute in the 20-10 win over the Crusaders last week.

25-year-old Ratuva says having got his first taste of rugby in front of the home crowd, he is looking to work hard to make the starting line-up and put on a good performance for the fans.

“The fans always bring that extra push inside us. It was really great to see the fans turn out in numbers.”

The Drua will travel to New Zealand this week to face the Chiefs on Saturday at 6.30pm in Waikato.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.