Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Five more test positive for COVID-19, total up to 12|Police mobilized to lockdown Soasoa|11-year-old amongst new confirmed COVID-19 cases|Some COVID-19 patients to be investigated for dishonesty|PM warns of 24 hour curfew|Government locks down part of Soasoa in Labasa|Rugby player arrested for breaching quarantine requirements|30,000 people screened in Lautoka|FNPF assistance expanded to sole proprietors|Minister disappointed with self-isolation breaches|Church Reverend amongst 123 people arrested for breaching curfew|Police deploy drones to monitor movement|Villagers urged not to travel to Labasa|Prime Minister salutes health workers and police|FCCC urges landlords to be understanding|Do not disregard physical distancing directive says FBOA|30 New Zealanders stuck in Lautoka|All priests directed to avoid mass at homes|COVID-19 impacts market vendors|Methodist Church to televise all its service during Holy week|FJ360 passengers not required to call COVID-19 Helpline|New Zealand to further assist Fiji in COVID-19 response|Guests at Radisson Blu resort to rental agreements|Human Rights upheld during COVID-19 response|Taxi drivers fight over base|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Rugby

Ratuniyarawa signs new contract

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 4, 2020 4:16 pm
Api Ratuniyarawa

Northampton’s Fiji international lock Api Ratuniyarawa has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

He featured at the last two World Cups and has scored five tries in 79 appearances for Saints since joining from French side Agen in 2016.

Northampton have not disclosed the length of the 33-year-old’s new deal.

Article continues after advertisement

Director of Rugby Chris Boyd says he works hard and he’s a great ball carrier, so he offers a lot and gives a good balance to the loose forwards.

Ratuniyarawa says “the club has really developed since I arrived, especially within the squad with many young guys coming through,” he told the Saints website.

“For me and my family, playing in front of such a passionate group of fans at Franklin’s Gardens is one of the most special things about playing here. Hopefully, with the squad we have, we can work hard and deliver some more silverware for them in the coming seasons.”

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.