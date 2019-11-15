Ratuniyarawa signs new contract

Northampton’s Fiji international lock Api Ratuniyarawa has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

He featured at the last two World Cups and has scored five tries in 79 appearances for Saints since joining from French side Agen in 2016.

Northampton have not disclosed the length of the 33-year-old’s new deal.

Director of Rugby Chris Boyd says he works hard and he’s a great ball carrier, so he offers a lot and gives a good balance to the loose forwards.

Ratuniyarawa says “the club has really developed since I arrived, especially within the squad with many young guys coming through,” he told the Saints website.

“For me and my family, playing in front of such a passionate group of fans at Franklin’s Gardens is one of the most special things about playing here. Hopefully, with the squad we have, we can work hard and deliver some more silverware for them in the coming seasons.”