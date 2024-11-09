Ratu Sukuna Bowl inspires healthy choices

[Source: Fiji Police/Facebook]

The Ratu Sukuna Bowl Tournament this year not only provided a competitive edge for the Police and Republic of Fiji Military Forces but also served as a critical platform for advocating healthy living and unity across Fiji.

Held under the theme “Stronger Together: Building a Drug-Free Nation through Family, Unity, and Reconciliation,” the event showcased the power of sport in bringing together communities and sending a strong message about the dangers of drug use.

The tournament not only celebrated athleticism but also aimed to inspire positive social change by encouraging young people to live drug-free lives.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says the emphasis has been placed on the importance of encouraging young people to live healthy, drug-free lives.

“With regards to drugs and sports, healthy living, you see fine young men, young women playing outside today, throughout the week, and that’s how people should really be living their life. We all should be encouraging, encourage parents and guardians to take care of their children. It’s sad when we see children under the influence of drugs.”



The RFMF has been particularly focused on reaching out to youth in rural areas, spreading the message that sports can provide a positive outlet.

The Police and RFMF reaffirmed their commitment to working together in the battle against drugs.

The event was not just about competition, but about sending a clear message to the nation: sports can be a powerful tool for change, helping to build a drug-free nation, one game at a time.